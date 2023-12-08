Contests
$1,000 worth of baby diapers stolen from NKY food bank: Police report

The Maysville Police Department is investigating after $1,000 worth of baby diapers were...
The Maysville Police Department is investigating after $1,000 worth of baby diapers were stolen from the Mason County Food Bank.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - The Maysville Police Department is investigating after $1,000 worth of baby diapers were stolen from the Mason County Food Bank.

On Dec. 6, a Maysville officer wrote in his report that he was called to the food bank on Forest Avenue about a theft.

The officer said he arrived and talked with a Mason County Food Bank employee around 9:30 a.m. that day.

The employee said they were putting away boxes on Dec. 6 when they noticed their wall of diapers was missing. The officer’s report said the diapers were size three, four and five.

Each box contained 104 Pampers brand diapers.

Further investigation found 30 64oz containers of Tide, a shelf of shampoo and body spray were also missing. The police report valued the items at $500.

The officer said it appears the suspect(s) got into the food pantry through a window and left out a side door.

Another woman told the officer that around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, she noticed a black truck with a black camper attached was parked on River Drive near a wooded area at the back of the Mason County Food Bank.

The woman said she saw a woman with blonde hair driving the truck while a man with a long beard was in the wooded area.

According to the woman, she saw several diaper boxes in that wooded area.

The Maysville officer said he walked to the wooded area behind the food bank. There, he said he found a plastic container that was from the food bank.

A dolly, also from the Mason County Food Bank, was there in the wooded area, as well.

Police called the nearby animal shelter hoping to get video, but “no luck,” the officer wrote in the report.

Maysville officers contacted Kroger and Walmart to check if anyone tried to recently return diapers, shampoo, body spray, or laundry detergent. Both businesses said there had not been any returns like that but would keep an eye out.

