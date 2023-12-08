22 Bengals supporting charities as part of ‘My Cause, My Cleats’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans watching the Bengals game this Sunday will notice players wearing some unique footwear in support of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative.
The yearly league-wide endeavor allows players to wear customized cleats to support and bring awareness to charitable efforts that are important to them.
This year, 22 Bengals players are taking part in “My Cause, My Cleats.”
Some of the charities players are supporting include the Boys and Girls Clubs, Shoes 4 the Shoeless and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Here is what each of the 22 Bengals is supporting with their cleats:
- Tycen Anderson - Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati
- Chase Brown - Stand Up For Kids
- Jake Browning - Boys and Girls Club
- Joe Burrow - The Joe Burrow Foundation
- Alex Cappa - Village of Merici
- Zach Carter - Ivy Enrichment Foundation of Tampa Bay
- Akeem Davis-Gaither - Dream the Impossible
- Chris Evans - Chris Evans For the Kids Foundation
- Allan George - National Association of the Dead
- Devin Harper - Shoes 4 the Shoeless, Village of Merici
- Trey Hendrickson - New Path Child & Family Solutions
- Tee Higgins - Boys & Girls Club of Oak Ridge
- Andrei Iosvias - Stroke Awareness Foundation
- Ted Karras - Village of Merici
- Joe Mixon - Shoes 4 the Shoeless
- Frank Pollack - The Coach Knapp Memorial Fund
- D’Ante Smith - Alzheimer’s Association
- Cam Taylor-Britt - J.U.I.C.E. Family Foundation
- DJ Turner II - Aldine Sports Association
- Jonah Williams - Ronald McDonald House (Greater Cincinnati)
- Logan Wilson - Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation
Fans can also help those in need.
The Bengals are partnering with CareSource to support Shoes 4 the Shoeless.
Those going to Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts can bring a new pair of socks and donate them to win Bengals prizes.
There will be five locations for sock collection on Dec. 10 (Four inside Paycor Stadium, 1 outside):
- Pregame at the Banks
- Section 110, West Sideline Level
- Section 120, NE Plaza Level
- Section 134, NW Plaza Level
- Section 152, SE Plaza Level
