Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

22 Bengals supporting charities as part of ‘My Cause, My Cleats’

This year, 22 Bengals players are taking part in “My Cause, My Cleats.”
This year, 22 Bengals players are taking part in “My Cause, My Cleats.”(X: @Bengals)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans watching the Bengals game this Sunday will notice players wearing some unique footwear in support of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative.

The yearly league-wide endeavor allows players to wear customized cleats to support and bring awareness to charitable efforts that are important to them.

This year, 22 Bengals players are taking part in “My Cause, My Cleats.”

Some of the charities players are supporting include the Boys and Girls Clubs, Shoes 4 the Shoeless and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Here is what each of the 22 Bengals is supporting with their cleats:

  • Tycen Anderson - Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati
  • Chase Brown - Stand Up For Kids
  • Jake Browning - Boys and Girls Club
  • Joe Burrow - The Joe Burrow Foundation
  • Alex Cappa - Village of Merici
  • Zach Carter - Ivy Enrichment Foundation of Tampa Bay
  • Akeem Davis-Gaither - Dream the Impossible
  • Chris Evans - Chris Evans For the Kids Foundation
  • Allan George - National Association of the Dead
  • Devin Harper - Shoes 4 the Shoeless, Village of Merici
  • Trey Hendrickson - New Path Child & Family Solutions
  • Tee Higgins - Boys & Girls Club of Oak Ridge
  • Andrei Iosvias - Stroke Awareness Foundation
  • Ted Karras - Village of Merici
  • Joe Mixon - Shoes 4 the Shoeless
  • Frank Pollack - The Coach Knapp Memorial Fund
  • D’Ante Smith - Alzheimer’s Association
  • Cam Taylor-Britt - J.U.I.C.E. Family Foundation
  • DJ Turner II - Aldine Sports Association
  • Jonah Williams - Ronald McDonald House (Greater Cincinnati)
  • Logan Wilson - Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation

Fans can also help those in need.

The Bengals are partnering with CareSource to support Shoes 4 the Shoeless.

Those going to Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts can bring a new pair of socks and donate them to win Bengals prizes.

There will be five locations for sock collection on Dec. 10 (Four inside Paycor Stadium, 1 outside):

  • Pregame at the Banks
  • Section 110, West Sideline Level
  • Section 120, NE Plaza Level
  • Section 134, NW Plaza Level
  • Section 152, SE Plaza Level

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Former Bengal diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia, father says
A 35-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, according to...
Coroner IDs driver killed in crash on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional Institution is being investigated as possible homicide,...
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional being investigated as possible homicide, coroner says
Winton Road was shut down for nearly four hours due to a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
Coroner IDs 22-year-old man killed in Winton Road crash
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio after voters statewide passed Issue 2 last month.
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio: What you need to know

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Former Bengal diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia, father says
The Bengals are encouraging fans to drop off new socks for kids in need this Sunday.
Bengals and CareSource team up to provide shoes and socks for kids
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras visited Kettering Health in Hamilton Tuesday.
Bengals’ Ted Karras visits Kettering Health
Bengals quarterback Jake Browning was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Bengals Jake Browning named AFC Offensive Player of the Week