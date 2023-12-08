22 Bengals supporting charities as part of ‘My Cause, My Cleats’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans watching the Bengals game this Sunday will notice players wearing some unique footwear in support of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative.

The yearly league-wide endeavor allows players to wear customized cleats to support and bring awareness to charitable efforts that are important to them.

This year, 22 Bengals players are taking part in “My Cause, My Cleats.”

Some of the charities players are supporting include the Boys and Girls Clubs, Shoes 4 the Shoeless and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Here is what each of the 22 Bengals is supporting with their cleats:

Tycen Anderson - Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati

Chase Brown - Stand Up For Kids

Jake Browning - Boys and Girls Club

Joe Burrow - The Joe Burrow Foundation

Alex Cappa - Village of Merici

Zach Carter - Ivy Enrichment Foundation of Tampa Bay

Akeem Davis-Gaither - Dream the Impossible

Chris Evans - Chris Evans For the Kids Foundation

Allan George - National Association of the Dead

Devin Harper - Shoes 4 the Shoeless, Village of Merici

Trey Hendrickson - New Path Child & Family Solutions

Tee Higgins - Boys & Girls Club of Oak Ridge

Andrei Iosvias - Stroke Awareness Foundation

Ted Karras - Village of Merici

Joe Mixon - Shoes 4 the Shoeless

Frank Pollack - The Coach Knapp Memorial Fund

D’Ante Smith - Alzheimer’s Association

Cam Taylor-Britt - J.U.I.C.E. Family Foundation

DJ Turner II - Aldine Sports Association

Jonah Williams - Ronald McDonald House (Greater Cincinnati)

Logan Wilson - Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation

Fans can also help those in need.

The Bengals are partnering with CareSource to support Shoes 4 the Shoeless.

Those going to Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts can bring a new pair of socks and donate them to win Bengals prizes.

There will be five locations for sock collection on Dec. 10 (Four inside Paycor Stadium, 1 outside):

Pregame at the Banks

Section 110, West Sideline Level

Section 120, NE Plaza Level

Section 134, NW Plaza Level

Section 152, SE Plaza Level

