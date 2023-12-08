Abortion litigation continues as Ohio Issue 1 is codified into the State Constitution

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Issue 1, an initiative to protect abortion rights in Ohio, was amended in the State Constitution on Thursday after 57% of Ohioans voted in favor of the amendment.

While nothing changes the fact that Issue 1 has been codified, abortion litigation in the Ohio Supreme Court continues for Preterm-Cleveland v. Yost (2023), a case that blocked the 2019 Heartbeat Law.

“This will continue to be the case until the courts decide on the ban,” Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio Lauren Blauvelt told FOX19 NOW. “Issue 1 amends the Ohio constitution starting on December 7 and will start influencing the current cases.”

On Thursday, Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio released a statement, celebrating the historic day.

Today marks the first day of constitutionally protected reproductive care, including abortion, in the state of Ohio. Our celebration today comes after a hard-won victory made possible by the tremendous efforts of our volunteers, storytellers, supporters, and donors who have been with us every step of the way.

Abortion litigation in Ohio

In 2019, the Heartbeat Act went into effect, a law that banned abortions after a fetal tone was detected, which is typically around six weeks.

Several physicians and women’s health clinics sought a federal injunctive to protect abortion access in Ohio after the bill became a law. An injunctive was granted by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio because of Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992).

In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey during the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization (2022) ruling. The two cases set a precedent in the U.S., legally stating that everyone has the right to an abortion. Without federal protection, abortion was left up to the states, shifting the political landscape.

After the Dobbs ruling, the District Court got rid of the preliminary injunction. The case was dismissed and the Heartbeat Act went into effect again.

Five groups later filed a lawsuit in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, seeking similar injunctive relief, and the court agreed to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO).

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christian Jenkins decided that abortion was a “fundamental right” and that the Heartbeat Act violates that right. He then issued a preliminary injunction in October 2022.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed to appeal the preliminary injunction with the First District Court of Appeals, however, the court refused to listen and dismissed the case. He then went to the Ohio Supreme Court where they agreed to get involved.

A discretionary appeal filed by Yost asks the Court to give a ruling on the following issues:

Can the State appeal preliminary injunctions that go against state law?

Since Ohio courts lack jurisdiction to issue injunctive relief to people who lack standing, can third parties, such as an abortion clinic, challenge the Heartbeat Act?

Allows every individual to make their own reproductive decisions, including decisions on contraception, fertility treatment, abortion, continuing one’s own pregnancy, and miscarriage care.

Prohibits the State from intervening directly or indirectly, burdening, penalizing or prohibiting one’s right to voluntarily exercise their right to reproductive freedom unless the State uses the least restrictive means to “advance” the person’s health with evidence-based standards of care.

Abortion may be prohibited if there is fetal viability unless the treating physician believes an abortion could save the patient’s life. Fetal viability: “The point in a pregnancy when, in the professional judgment of the pregnant patient’s treating physician, the fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus with reasonable measures. This is determined on a case-by-case basis.”



After the final election results, the Ohio Supreme Court asked both sides - Preterm-Cleveland and Yost - to file new briefs on Nov. 16 that address the cause and the passage of Issue 1.

On Thursday, both parties filed new documents.

Anti-abortion argument

Several organizations, even Tri-State Area groups, are listed on the amicus brief, including Warren County Right to Life and Community Pregnancy Center in Middletown.

In the two amicus briefs that were filed, anti-abortionists made several arguments that Issue 1 is unconstitutional, that the General Assembly loses power, and that the topic is too controversial.

Listed below are their main points:

Issue 1 violates Article 1, Section 18 and Article 16, Section 2 of the Ohio Constitution regarding the General Assembly. Article 1, Section 18: Issue 1 has the intention of suspending the Heartbeat Law outside of the General Assembly, and Ohio legislatures are the only people who can do that. Article 16, Section 2: The “popular vote” for Issue 1 is not how constitutions are revised. Only Constitutional Conventions can do that.

Issue 1 violates Article 1, Sections 7 and 11, regarding religion and freedom of speech and press. Article 1, Section 7: Issue 1 prohibits the State from indirectly or directly interfering with abortion, but several pregnancy centers, like the Community Pregnancy Center in Middletown, receive state funding. In addition, hospital and medical staff who work in places that receive State funding will have their “right of conscience” violated because Issue 1 prohibits them from expressing their religious views, whether they be Christian, Jewish or Muslim. Article 1, Section 11: Issue 1 violates free speech because of a woman who teaches at a nursing facility at Wright State University, a college that accepts state funds, who has concerns about abortion and knowledge of biological development. It also discriminates against other anti-abortion medical staff who work in state-funded places.

Issue 1 violates Article 1, Section 6, of the Ohio Constitution regarding slavery and involuntary servitude. Issue 1 also refers to minors who may become pregnant and have “the right to carry out their own reproductive decisions,” which is something a minor child is not able to do. An adult would be able to coerce or convince a child to exercise that right and then law enforcement would not be able to stop sexual crimes, such as human trafficking - a “modern-day slavery.”

Issue 1 violates Article 4, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution regarding a Republican form of Government guaranteed. The document argues that the clause guarantees that every state in the U.S. will be governed by the people and representatives, and Issue 1 takes that away. Ohio legislatures and judges are sworn to uphold the Ohio Constitution.

Issue 1 violates parental rights and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. A parent’s right is taken away if they are not notified and/or do not give consent to their child undergoing an abortion. “Issue 1 allows a minor to enter into life altering decisions while removing from them the protection of their parents.” People who take someone to get an abortion cannot be held liable.

Those promoting Issue 1 violated the Ohio Deceptive Trade Practices Act because the amendment was too vague and gave misinformation to voters.

Issue 1 hurts women and violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution because it “threatens laws that protect women.”

Issue 1 discriminates against the disabled by violating State law and the Equal Protection Clause in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Issue 1 strikes Ohio Revised Code 29.19.10 which “protects babies” with Downs Syndrome. It is illegal under this code to have an abortion if there is a prenatal diagnosis, a test result or any reason to believe that an unborn child has Downs Syndrome.



Below are the two amicus briefs that were filed on Thursday.

Abortion-rights argument

The abortion-rights groups involved in the case are the ACLU and several women’s health clinics, such as Preterm-Cleveland, Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio Region, and Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio.

Outlined in the brief, appellees make the argument that since Issue 1 is now in the Ohio Constitution, Preterm-Cleveland v. Yost is no longer relevant.

Listed below are the revised points the appellees make:

This case is now considered “moot” after the majority of Ohioans passed Issue 1, which is amended in the Ohio Constitution, giving people the right to reproductive freedom.

The Heartbeat Law does not “survive” the new amendment.

Since Issue 1 will be adopted on Dec. 7, it amends the Ohio Constitution, it renders the 2019 Heartbeat Act unconstitutional and it renders Yost’s appeal regarding its constitutionality. According to the brief, Yost explained the legal implications of what would happen if Issue 1 passes: “Some of Ohio’s [abortion] laws may be defensible, but the Heartbeat Act would not exist if Issue 1 passes. Ohio would no longer have the ability to limit abortions at any time before a fetus is viable. Viability is generally thought to be around 21 or 22 weeks. Passage of Issue 1 would invalidate the Heartbeat Act, which restricts abortions (with health and other exceptions) after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is usually at about six weeks. No other pre-viability limit would be allowed.”



The brief filed on Thursday is below.

It is unknown when the Ohio Supreme Court will make a decision or if they will dismiss the case, but as of Dec. 7, Issue 1 is codified into the Ohio Constitution.

clarification: Issue 1 has been amended in the Ohio Constitution regardless of the active litigation happening in the Ohio Supreme Court. Currently, abortion is legal in Ohio for up to 21.6 weeks. The current case in the Ohio Supreme Court is looking into a preliminary injunction appeal that banned the Heartbeat Law. A decision has not been made yet on that appeal.

