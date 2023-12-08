Cincinnati PD SRO says job is a chance to give back to schools

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - No day on the job is the same, according to Officer Adrienne Brown.

A 25-year member of the Cincinnati Police Department, Brown said becoming a school resource officer has been a welcome opportunity.

Every day has new challenges, but the job has given Brown a chance to give back to the school that educated her, the department she has served and the city she is from.

