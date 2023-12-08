Contests
Cincinnati PD SRO says job is a chance to give back to schools

The day in the life of a Cincinnati School Resource Officer
By Brittany Harry
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - No day on the job is the same, according to Officer Adrienne Brown.

A 25-year member of the Cincinnati Police Department, Brown said becoming a school resource officer has been a welcome opportunity.

Every day has new challenges, but the job has given Brown a chance to give back to the school that educated her, the department she has served and the city she is from.

For more information on the Cincinnati SRO program, visit the city’s website.

