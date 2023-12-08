Cincinnati police lawsuit: Officer endured ‘harassment on the basis of race,’ state agency says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati officer was subjected to racial attacks, discrimination and a hostile work environment, according to her federal lawsuit filed this week against the city and multiple members of the police department.

The Ohio Civil Rights Commission looked into this when the officer, Carrie Hollyfield, filed a complaint with them in 2021 and found it was probable the police department engaged in unlawful discriminatory practice in violation of state law, court records show.

The state agency also determined, according to the lawsuit, that Hollyfield was subject to “harassment on the basis of race” and “the harassment was severe or pervasive.”

“The Commission tried to remedy the unlawful discriminatory practices through informal methods of conference, conciliation, and persuasion” but those “attempts to affect the elimination of unlawful discriminatory practices by informal methods of conference, conciliation, and persuasion were unsuccessful,” the suit states.

The Commission and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) both issued right-to-sue letters to the officer earlier this year.

Hollyfield, who has been with CPD since 2014, was a school resource officer in the Youth Services Unit when the state agency determined she was racially harassed in 2021, according to the lawsuit.

She was the only white officer in the unit at the time with about 15 African American officers, according to the lawsuit.

She was reassigned after making the allegations “because of race and without cause” and replaced by a black officer, the suit states.

She reported within CPD that the racial attacks came from her lieutenant, Chantia (Pearson) Miller and other co-workers, to no avail, the suit contends.

CPD intentionally selects officers and supervisors based on race and black officers are given preference for assignments in the Youth Services Unit because of race, the suit alleges.

Examples of racial attacks cited in the lawsuit, according to court records:

Soon after Miller’s assignment to the unit, she created and perpetuated an environment of racial hostility designed to harass and alienate Hollyfield and drive her out of her assignment.

Miller routinely used obscenities, made racial comments disparaging white people, and permitted other unit members to make racially derogatory comments toward Hollyifield.

Miller was physically aggressive towards personnel when she was angry.

Miller angrily referred to other CPD supervisors as “‘Those white mother f----- on the second floor.’ This statement was heard by several employees, including a civilian secretary for the unit and the only other white employee assigned to the unit.

Miller stated, “We have all worked with white people we don’t like.”

On or around May 13, 2021, during a unit staff meeting when Hollyfield was talking, Officer Porter Eubanks stated, “‘Everyone stand up and pull your black cards out because Carrie is talking.’ This comment had the purpose and effect of embarrassing and diminishing her contribution and statements because of her race.”

“On July 23, 2021, Officer Sabreen Robinson angrily confronted her and stated, ‘Stay the f--- away from me.’”

Other officers called her “Ms. Affirmative Action” and other insults, but Miller did not address the problem.

CPD gave Pearson an oral reprimand with verbal counseling but the internal affairs unit dismissed the case: “Although offensive and unprofessional, none of the other comments referenced by Officer Hollyfield are racially discriminatory in nature. The allegation of hostile work environment is closed, unfounded.”

Hollyfield reviewed the internal investigation and found numerous “falsities”, according to the lawsuit, which lists them.

The litigation seeks:

A jury trial

Defendants to be held liable jointly and severally for damages

Compensatory and punitive damages

Injunctive relief “enjoining future violations of state and federal antidiscrimination law by Defendants, removal of any adverse employment information, and/or other restorative injunctive relief.”

All back pay, pre-judgment interest, fringe benefits, and any other appropriate relief necessary to make her whole, and compensate for civil rights violations

Payment of her costs including reasonable attorney’s fees

All other relief as the court finds “just and proper.”

