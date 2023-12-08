Coroner IDs driver killed in crash on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 35-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, according to Cincinnati police.

John Pinkerton, 35, of Newport, was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said Friday.

He was behind the wheel of an Audi S4 that collided head-on with a Honda Odyssey minivan, police say.

The driver and passenger of the Odyssey were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The bridge was reopened around 7:15 p.m.

The Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit is asking crash witnesses to call them at 513-352-2514.

