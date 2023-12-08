CPS school employee accused of importuning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An employee of Cincinnati Public Schools was arrested Friday on an importuning charge.

Trevon Hudson, 28, is accused of knowingly soliciting a victim age 12 or under to engage in sexual activity, a third-degree felony.

According to the police report, the offense occurred on Nov. 20 at 5030 Duck Creek Road, which is the address for Shroder High School.

FOX19 asked Cincinnati Public Schools about the arrest. The district provided the following statement.

Cincinnati Public Schools is aware a Shroder High School employee was arrested today. Upon receiving a report of an inappropriate conversation with a student, CPS immediately removed the employee from the school, launched an investigation and reported the allegation to the Cincinnati Police Department. As a result of the investigation, CPS is recommending the employee for termination. The District is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students, and is continuing to provide support resources.

The mother of a Shroder High School student accused an employee of sexually harassing her daughter last month. She said she had taken her daughter out of the school. The mother accused the employee of asking her daughter to perform a sex act and of sending her inappropriate text messages.

