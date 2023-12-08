Crews respond to semi fuel leak in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police and fire crews are on scene Downtown with a semi tractor-trailer reportedly leaking fuel.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. Friday.

The semi struck something on the highway, pulled off and is now at Eggleston Avenue and Court Street, police confirm.

