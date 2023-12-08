Data shows safety measures working in College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Road safety measures are reducing the number of crashes in College Hill, according to new data.

The newest traffic improvements were put in place in August, which is two years after 37-year-old James Towns was hit and killed on North Bend Avenue.

Matt Butler, president of the Good Devou Foundation, says it took two years to complete the project.

The goal was to create safer roadways on Hamilton Avenue from North Bend Road to Hollywood Avenue and North Bend Road between Simpson and Hempwood Avenues.

Butler says the safety measures included reducing driving lanes from four to two and implementing curb extensions.

These tactics, according to Butler, are meant to help reduce the speed at which drivers are legally permitted to go on the roads because the previous limit was too high and caused many of the crashes.

The Devou Good Foundation conducted a traffic study from Aug. 11 to Dec. 4 and compared the new findings to data from one year ago.

Results showed that in 2022, there were 35 traffic crashes on Hamilton Avenue and North Bend Road compared to the 21 this year.

Butler also noted that serious injuries and deaths have been reduced by 100%.

Butler says he expects the data to continue showing a downward trend for crashes and injuries on this roadway. His only regret is that they didn’t do this sooner.

“James Towns was killed on his bike in this area, so if this bike lane had existed two years ago, there’s a good chance James would be with us here today,” Butler explained.

Towns’ foster parents tell FOX19 NOW they are happy with the new safety measures, but as Butler mentioned, they say it came too late.

Residents along North Bend Road say they have noticed drivers going slower, but there has been an increase in congestion.

Butler says the Good Devou Foundation is working with other neighborhoods with high crash rates to add similar safety measures.

