Driver killed in crash SE Indiana crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A 46-year-old driver died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in southeastern Indiana, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Alisa N. Kendrick of Brookville was pronounced dead at the scene on State Route 1, just south of its intersection with Bentley Road, sheriff’s officials say.

Deputies found a 2004 Chevrolet Impala entangled in a guardrail off of the side of the road when they responded about 9:15 p.m.

Their investigation determined the vehicle was traveling north when it went off the road and hit the guardrail, a news release states.

The vehicle and guardrail both had extensive damage.

Kendrick was not wearing her seatbelt, according to the sheriff’s office.

The accident remains under investigation.

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

