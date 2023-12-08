Feds oppose ex-CPD officer’s second attempt to end probation early

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the second time this year, an ex-Cincinnati police officer convicted of tax crimes who was working off duty outside Cameo nightclub on the night of one of the city’s worst mass shootings is seeking early termination of his two-year probation sentence.

Diondre Winstead wants to leave Ohio and “essentially start a new life” since quitting the Cincinnati Police Department and surrendering his state police training certificate in a 2022 plea deal with federal prosecutors, his attorney wrote in his first attempt to end probation just six weeks after his sentence.

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole allowed Winstead to go on a 4-day Mexican cruise early this year and then permanently keep his passport once he returned.

Federal prosecutors didn’t object to the vacation out of the country but they did balk at the early termination request so soon after sentencing and the judge denied it.

Now his attorney, Brad Moermond, is asking for probation termination once again, writing in recently filed court records that Winstead has “completed all the sanctions the court required of him.

“He is absolutely no danger to the community and, quite frankly, Mr. Winstead is the most kind and respectful man one could hope to meet. He wants to start over and build something new and feels that he will be restricted from doing this if still on probation, which is the opposite of what probation is supposed to do.”

Winstead’s wife wrote a letter this time to the judge to read as he considers the request.

Within the year he’s been on probation, they’ve had two home visits that lasted “all of five minutes,” her letter states.

In March, the letter continues, “he was dropped even lower and was assigned a new Probation Officer that lives in Columbus. He submits a monthly report as requested by the Probation Office via email and has never met his new probation officer in person.

“He follows the guidelines to a tee. He even secured a job with Loomis Cincinnati, where he is responsible for securing and transporting millions of dollars to and from various businesses and banks across the Tri-State area. Diondre is a man of integrity, he has accomplished a lot during this situation and I can guarantee, this will NEVER happen again.”

What’s more, both Winstead’s wife and attorney both noted the couple was double billed nearly $8,000 for his restitution to the IRS and it took several phone calls, emails and an immense effort over seven months to get that money back.

“I knowingly and willingly took on the weight of marrying Diondre having full scope of the situation and accepting the ramifications of his actions, but I’m tired. I believe in justice,” the letter states.

“I believe in doing what’s right. However, at almost every turn in trying to do right, we were hit with bumps and bruises trying to rectify an issue that took place almost 7 years ago. An issue that we never denied the validity of. It was a mistake. One that you even admitted millions (of) Americans make every year.”

Winstead, 46, of Colerain Township, once faced felony charges for filing false income tax returns but after lengthy negotiations, federal prosecutors permitted him to plead to three misdemeanor counts of filing a false document to the IRS.

Winstead admitted to underreporting nearly $50,000 in cash on his federal income tax returns that he was paid working off-duty details as a police officer in 2015-2017, federal court records show.

He had his tax returns amended to report an additional $49,600 for that time period, according to an affidavit.

As part of the deal with prosecutors, Winstead agreed to a two-year probation, among other sanctions, court records show.

The agreement also acknowledged that the government would ask for a period of home confinement. Federal prosecutors sought 90 days of home confinement and/or curfew and $7,729.07 to the IRS.

When Judge Douglas Cole sentenced Winstead on Nov. 14, 2022, he ordered probation and restitution.

Federal officials noted in court records opposing both of his requests for probation termination that Winstead can move without ending it but he has not attempted to nor explained how his probation term is limiting him in a practical or real sense from relocating.

“Under these circumstances, asking for the termination of a sentence almost immediately after judgment is unreasonable, particularly when almost no justification is offered,” they wrote on Jan. 4 to his first request.

Now, as Winstead seeks early probation termination again, federal officials noted in a filing on Wednesday that he already received a “modest” sentence on misdemeanor charges and agreed to serve two years probation as part of the plea deal.

What’s more, his probation requirements are “minimal,” they wrote.

“The term of probation serves several important purposes,” the government’s response states. “First, this sentence is the term that Winstead agreed to in exchange for the government’s considerations.

“If a defendant can simply ask to terminate the sentence weeks after the judgment, it undermines the plea agreement process and the sentencing itself. Moreover, Winstead is prohibited from committing any local, state, or federal crime during the term of probation. This condition allows the Court to retain jurisdiction and impose a punishment on Winstead should he violate that condition. This condition provides an important incentive for the defendant to avoid criminal conduct during the term of probation. That incentive, in turn, helps to protect the public from additional crime.

“Winstead is not subject to regular reporting or drug testing, so his obligations during this term of probation are minimal. He must simply ask for permission to travel, which he has done previously. If he wants to move permanently, there is a process for accommodating that request without terminating probation.

“Under these circumstances, asking for the termination of a sentence is unreasonable, particularly when almost no justification is offered. The government asks that the motion be denied.”

Winstead’s attorney, Brad Moermond, said in a statement to FOX19 NOW:

“What is noteworthy is that the Government wants to point out all the things that Mr. Winstead should and should not be doing but not what he has already accomplished.

“They point out that he should request to move jurisdiction for probation. What they fail to point out is that he has been on probation for over one year and has had only 2 visits from probation that lasted less than 5 minutes each.

“Mr. Winstead immediately corrected AND PAID his past due taxes for which he was charged and he was still charged anyway. In addition, at the end of the case the IRS had accumulated over $7,000 in interest and penalties during the pendency of his case. Those penalties and interest were not forgiven. Mr. Winstead immediately paid that fine as well. In addition to that, the IRS withheld an ADDITIONAL $7,000 from his last tax return for which he spent 7 months trying to get the money returned to him for overpayment.

“Lastly, the Government’s objection includes this “This condition (supervised release) provides an important incentive for the defendant to avoid criminal conduct during the term of probation.” I would submit that whether or not Mr. Winstead is on probation will not prevent him from avoiding criminal conduct as he has done everything in his power to rectify the situation since he first found out he was charged.”

Winstead is one of three Cincinnati police officers convicted since 2020 for failing to report money they were paid from off-duty details.

Former officer Quiana Campbell and retired captain Michael Savard are the other two.

The investigation came in the wake of the March 2017 Cameo Nightclub shooting that killed two people and wounded 15.

Campbell was sentenced in 2021 to five years of federal probation after pleading guilty to three felony counts of filing false income tax returns.

She was also indicted on charges of lying to federal agents but those charges were dismissed as part of her guilty plea.

Investigators found a 2015 text message conversation between Campbell and a nightclub owner. In that text exchange, court documents say she confirmed to the nightclub owner that a particular person was an undercover officer.

Federal prosecutors did not object last year when she requested her probation be dropped early.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Barrett terminated it in July 2022, court filings show.

Savard pleaded guilty to federal charges of bribery and filing a false income tax return in 2020 and was sentenced to five years probation.

Savard admitted to asking for and accepting a $5,000 bribe from an unnamed sergeant to retire early so the sergeant could be promoted, federal court records show.

Judge Barrett terminated Savard’s probation in January, more than two years before it was set to expire in July 2025, federal court records show.

“Based on the recommendation of the U.S. Probation Officer and for good cause shown, it is hereby ordered that the defendant is discharged from probation and that the proceedings in the case be terminated,” the judge’s order states.

Cincinnati Police, the IRS and other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force were investigating drug trafficking activities “of criminal enterprises and violent street gangs operating in Southern Ohio,” according to an Aug. 18, 2021 affidavit signed by IRS agent Chad A. Adolph.

“Information obtained during these investigations identified alleged money laundering organizations operating as nightclubs supporting and facilitating drug trafficking organizations where drug proceeds were being used to pay popular entertainers to perform at various nightclubs to generate revenue which would appear to be legitimate, reportable income,” the court record states.

During the investigation, investigators received information “that individuals associated with nightclubs had been or were currently being warned of police activities and were in essence, being forewarned of impending investigations and/or enforcement activity and thereby protected by members of the Cincinnati Police Department,” the affidavit continues.

As part of that case, the sworn statement reads, “it appears members of the Cincinnati Police Department working off-duty details were aware of money laundering activities ongoing in the nightclub and had reason to believe the cash being paid to them was derived from narcotics sales.”

Winstead stated that it was likely he and the other officers were paid with drug cash, according to court records.

He told an IRS agent and a Cincinnati police official he began working details at area nightclubs that had performers and concerts paid for and promoted by “dope boys” so they could clean their drug money through the nightclub, the affidavit states.

Winstead told them promoters of the concerts were “dope boys” who told the owner they wanted to do an event and signed a contract with the club on how much is to be paid to the performers, the club to rent out the space, for security and agreed that the club kept all bar sales and the “dope boys” collected ticket monies, the affidavit states.

He said “dope boys” pay for all the expenses including the cost for officers to be there and the “dope boys” paid for the expenses in cash which came from drug sales, court records show. “Winstead stated it was likely he and the other officers were paid with drug cash.”

Winstead’s attorney has previously and repeatedly said Winstead denies being involved in any money laundering or drug trafficking and he was never charged.

Winstead lost his police powers during the investigation on April 3, 2019, police records show.

At the time, he was a member of CPD’s Honor Guard.

It was the second time he was suspended and lost his police powers since 2016, according to records Cincinnati police released to us in 2017.

FOX19 NOW began looking into Winstead in July 2016. Cincinnati police launched an internal investigation earlier that year into an allegation of “Law Violation by Officer,” police records show.

At the time, Winstead worked in District 4.

He was stripped of his police powers, gun and badge and put on desk duty on June 3, 2016, according to police records.

His police powers were restored nearly two weeks later, on June 15, 2016.

He was moved to another area of the police department. His personnel file at the time did not indicate why.

Winstead was moved to District 2 and remained there until he was put on desk duty in 2019.

It was later revealed through police records we obtained from his 2016 internal investigation that Winstead was suspected by his then-co-workers in District 4 of thwarting undercover drug investigations and tipping off drug dealers about police activity.

The internal investigation closed with the allegation “Not Sustained,” in March 2017, records show.

We requested the entire internal investigation file to review once a police spokesman confirmed in late May 2017 that the probe was over.

Cincinnati police released a few documents related to it at that time.

We were told the full report would not be released for several weeks while privacy redactions were made.

After multiple follow-ups, a police spokesman finally confirmed in late October 2017 that the case was once again considered confidential and exempt from the public records law requiring its release due to an ongoing investigation.

In August 2018, former Assistant Police Chief David Bailey was asked about Winstead during a deposition he gave as part of a federal lawsuit filed by a former Cincinnati police officer seeking reinstatement.

According to a copy of the deposition, Bailey responded:

“Officer Winstead was assigned to a (violent) crime squad in District 4. They do some undercover work, narcotics activity. They have the opportunity to work with other agencies. One of those agencies was the Regional Narcotics Unit.

“The commander of the Regional Narcotics Unit (RENU with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office) believed that Officer Winstead had advised a suspect of an impending search before arrival, and as a result, they believe that the contraband was discarded. That was the allegation that came to CPD.”

Bailey then stated: “CPD agreed to take on that investigation internally and look into it.”

However, the former commander for RENU, Brad Winall, told FOX19 NOW in a 2017 interview the leader of CPD’s internal investigation section at the time, Lt. Craig Gregoire, called him in June 2016 and asked RENU to turn the case over to CPD to handle.

Winall told us he honored the request, but he and RENU were ultimately disappointed at the outcome of CPD’s investigation based on what they originally were told.

Bailey said in his deposition that CPD’s internal “investigation went on for many, many months. As you can imagine, there are things that we would have to do on our end to see if we can mimic that behavior. It didn’t work.

“There was a time where Internal believed that there was the opportunity to - to intervene, they went to District 4. They confiscated some cell phones that belonged to Officer Winstead, and they looked at those cell phones pursuant to a warrant to determine if there was interference with searches being done.

“The outcome of that search I will tell you proved negative. We had no more information. The case was closed non-sustained.”

Then, Bailey said in his deposition, he pulled the accused officer aside and gave him some advice.

“I will tell you, upon conclusion of that investigation, I had Diondre Winstead come to my office and I had a very, very candid conversation with him. I told him what I believed he was doing and I advised him whatever he is doing, he had better stop. He said he understood, he shook my hand and he left.”

“So,” attorney Robert Croskery asked, according to the deposition, “when you’re saying that the allegation was not sustained, you’re not saying the conduct didn’t necessarily occur, but rather that you were unable to find evidence to corroborate it that you felt was sufficient, is that right?”

“That’s correct,” Bailey responded.

