Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Hamilton man shot in testicle by ex-girlfriend: 911 call

The man says he doesn't want an apology and still has love for his ex-girlfriend after she shot him.
By Mike Schell
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man says he does not want an apology from his ex-girlfriend and still has love for her, even after she shot him in the testicle.

Charlie Glenn says the charges against 36-year-old Tonya Nester are from when she shot him.

Glenn talked with FOX19 NOW about what happened when he was shot by his ex.

“[She] wanted me to take a walk with her, and I found out she had a pistol with her,” Glenn claims. “She said it was a pellet gun, and I said, ‘Let me see it because I’m not going anywhere with you if you got a gun,’ and she pulled it out and shot me.’”

A friend of Glenn’s, Paul Carpenter, says he rushed over to his buddy’s house after the gunshot.

“My thoughts was - was he okay, you know, is he dead? Is he alive? I didn’t know, but they said he was okay and, you know, it wasn’t life-threatening,” Carpenter recalled.

According to police, Glenn was able to get the gun away from his ex-girlfriend.

“She pulled the pistol out and shot me, and I proceeded to take the pistol from her at that point and got her down,” explained Glenn. “My family members called the 911 because I was shot and bleeding.”

911 caller: “She’s trying to take off out the door. She’s run out the front door because she’s trying to leave.”

Dispatcher: “Which way did she run?”

911 caller: “Uhm, uhm, I don’t know.”

The person calling 911 told police they saw Nester run east from the house through an alley towards Crawford Woods.

Hamilton police say they eventually arrested Nester about a half mile from the crime scene at a house on Caldwell Street.

Glenn is heard on the 911 call explaining his injury.

“One shot, but I think it went through my testicle into my butt cheek and out,” Glenn said, according to a recording of the 911 call.

Carpenter said for someone to shoot their ex is horrible.

“It’s unfortunate that somebody would [do that],” Carpenter said. “I don’t know if they had relationship problems or what, but to do something like that is horrible.”

Glenn said Nester is taking medication for a mental disability.

If he wants an apology from her, Glenn says no, as he only wants her to get better.

“I still to this day love her, and if she ever gets better, well...” Glenn explained.

Glenn is back home now, while Nester is in the Butler County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

She faces a felonious assault charge and is due back in court on Dec. 12.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 35-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, according to...
Coroner IDs driver killed in crash on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional Institution is being investigated as possible homicide,...
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional being investigated as possible homicide, coroner says
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Former Bengal diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia, father says
Isla is the fourth child of Jason and Amanda McNabb, but they noticed her developing at a more...
Kentucky 3-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for youngest Mensa member
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio after voters statewide passed Issue 2 last month.
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio: What you need to know

Latest News

Trevon Hudson, 28, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 on an importuning charge.
CPS school employee accused of importuning
The Maysville Police Department is investigating after $1,000 worth of baby diapers were...
$1,000 worth of baby diapers stolen from NKY food bank: Police report
Lebanon bus drivers organized a squishmallow donation, and with the help of students, it has...
Lebanon bus drivers collect 200+ stuffed toys for kids experiencing trauma
The No. 1 ranked University of Cincinnati dodgeball team will go to Nationals on April 13.
UC dodgeball club ascends to country’s best in short time