Lebanon bus drivers collect 200+ stuffed toys for kids experiencing trauma

By Megan O'Rourke
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - School buses in Lebanon had a few more smiling faces onboard this week as they did something a little extra to help kids experiencing trauma.

Lebanon bus drivers organized a squishmallow donation, and with the help of students, it has been a big success.

Bus drivers Tamey Diel and Paula Brummett came up with the idea for the collection to benefit kids in Warren County experiencing trauma.

For the last five days, students have been donating new and gently used squishmallows, which are one of the hottest toys of the holiday season.

More than 200 of the stuffed toys were donated in just a short time. Some of the donations came from kids giving up their squishmallow.

“The community is who stepped up for this,” said Diel. “The kids, the community, it’s amazing. We just collected them.”

Next week, the toys will be delivered to the Child Advocacy Center of Warren County.

The center serves as a central location for kids who have experienced abuse or other traumatic events to tell their story in the presence of law enforcement, children’s services and prosecutors.

It’s often a difficult process where the comfort of a stuffed toy can make a big difference.

“I can’t tell you how many times the kids walked in with a stuffed animal, a squishmallow, into a therapy session, and you can tell it’s really that piece - that comfort piece - that they’re able to carry with them,” says Child Advocacy Center of Warren County Manager Tulley Wahren.

Each child that walks into the center will be given one of the donated squishmallows, Wahren explained.

The Child Advocacy Center of Warren County is on track to interview 400 children this year alone, says Wahren.

The hundreds of children coming to the center shows just how meaningful the donation drive started by Diel and Brummett is.

“Having 200-plus squishmallows is going to be amazing,” says Wahren. “That way we don’t have to worry for at least half the year where we are going to source those and find those.”

While they may look like just stuffed toys, they are so much more.

They provide comfort, a smiling face and something to snuggle with during a hard time.

The donation has been so successful that it was initially supposed to end Friday, but now, they are going to extend it.

If you want to drop off a new or gently used squishmallow, you can do so between Dec. 11-13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lebanon Transportation building on North Water Street.

