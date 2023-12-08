Lightning detection system up and running at NKY park

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WXIX) - A new lightning detection system at AJ Jolly Park and AJ Jolly Golf Course will now alert everyone to the threat of lightning in the area, Campbell County officials announced this week.

It is located at the entry gate at AJ Jolly Park and Campground in Alexandria.

With activities always going on at the park, plus the campground, installing this system seemed like a good next step to take, said William Turner, director of Campbell County Office of Emergency Management.

“If this works well and we feel this is a good cost-effective means to warn the public at outdoor facilities, we’ll probably look at putting one at other outdoor spots,” he tells FOX19 NOW.

The sophisticated computer system provides a warning when dangerous conditions are detected by using sensors that measure lightning strikes in a 5-to-20-mile radius.

When conditions indicate that lightning has occurred, a signal is sent to the Outdoor Warning Siren at the park.

That signal provides a voice warning that allows one to clear the area and seek shelter.

It is recommended that when the warning system is activated the park grounds be cleared and activities and not be resumed until the all-clear signal is given.

These warnings are distinctly different as they are voice announcements.

When announcements are made it is recommended that park patrons and staff immediately seek shelter in their vehicles. If such shelter is unavailable, patrons should avoid areas that are higher than the surrounding landscapes, not use a tree for shelter, and keep away from metal objects such as bicycles, golf carts, umbrellas, and metal fencing, and etc.

The system will announce:

“Caution! Lightning has been detected in the area. Prepare to seek shelter” when lightning is detected within twenty (20) miles of the park.

“ Warning lightning has been detected in the area. Take shelter immediately! Repeat, warning lightning has been detected in the area. Take shelter immediately!” when lightning is detected within five miles of the park.

When no lighting has been detected in the area for thirty (30) minutes an “All Clear” message will be announced.

