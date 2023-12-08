Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Lucky man wins $300K while on doughnut run

FILE - The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.
FILE - The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An early morning doughnut run ended with a big surprise for a man in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the Gaffney resident stopped at a convenience store to buy a drink, doughnut and a $10 lottery ticket.

When he took the 5 Spot ticket home and scratched it, he found out he won $300,000. He woke his wife up to tell her.

“She didn’t believe me,” he told lottery officials, saying he returned to the store to check the ticket, where the store confirmed the big win.

The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 35-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, according to...
Coroner IDs driver killed in crash on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Former Bengal diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia, father says
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional Institution is being investigated as possible homicide,...
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional being investigated as possible homicide, coroner says
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio after voters statewide passed Issue 2 last month.
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio: What you need to know
Isla is the fourth child of Jason and Amanda McNabb, but they noticed her developing at a more...
Kentucky 3-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for youngest Mensa member

Latest News

A police chase closed the Cut-in-the-Hill on Interstate 71/75 in Northern Kentucky overnight,...
Suspect overdosed inside stolen vehicle during I-75 chase, police say
Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)
2 sentenced, 1 dismissed in Montgomery ‘Riverfront Brawl’
FILE - Tina Turner is shown during an interview for NBC'TV "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2023
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip arrive in the Muwasi...
Israeli troops round up Palestinian men in northern Gaza as U.N. warns aid operation ‘in tatters’