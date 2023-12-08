Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

NKY infant’s overdose on fentanyl leads to parents arrest, sheriff’s office says

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Brianne Ehlinger and Shawn Gardner were arrested on...
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Brianne Ehlinger and Shawn Gardner were arrested on charges of assault 1st degree after their 8-month-old was found not breathing.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The parents of an infant have been arrested after the child overdosed on fentanyl.

Brianne Ehlinger, 33, and Shawn Gardener, 34, are in the Boone County Detention Center following their arrest on Thursday for assault, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges stem from Nov. 26 when the sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a home on Deer Run Drive in Burlington for a call of an 8-month-old girl not breathing.

The infant was given CPR and other life-saving measures as soon as first responders arrived, the sheriff’s office explained.

The 8-month-old’s condition did not improve, so she was rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

At the hospital, the infant girl was administered Narcan, which the sheriff’s office says was effective and improved her vital signs.

Detectives started investigating and determined on Nov. 26 that Ehlinger and Gardener had each ingested fentanyl, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

While being interviewed by detectives on Dec. 7, the parents admitted to using the lethal drug in their home away from the 8-month-old, the sheriff’s office explained.

However, Ehlinger and Gardener said they both had direct contact with the child after they took fentanyl, the sheriff’s office said.

The infant then became unconscious and stopped breathing.

The 8-month-old girl has since been discharged from the hospital and the sheriff’s office says she is now in the care of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Ehlinger and Gardener are being held on $100,000 bonds.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 35-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, according to...
Coroner IDs driver killed in crash on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Former Bengal diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia, father says
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional Institution is being investigated as possible homicide,...
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional being investigated as possible homicide, coroner says
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio after voters statewide passed Issue 2 last month.
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio: What you need to know
Isla is the fourth child of Jason and Amanda McNabb, but they noticed her developing at a more...
Kentucky 3-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for youngest Mensa member

Latest News

The No. 1 ranked University of Cincinnati dodgeball team will go to Nationals on April 13.
UC dodgeball club ascends to country’s best in short time
A police chase closed the Cut-in-the-Hill on Interstate 71/75 in Northern Kentucky overnight,...
Suspect overdosed inside stolen vehicle during I-75 chase, police say
Police chase on I-71/I-75 SB at Cut in the Hill shut down interstate for hours
Police chase on I-71/I-75 SB at Cut in the Hill shut down interstate for hours
Diondre Winstead began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department as a recruit in Sept....
Feds oppose ex-CPD officer’s second attempt to end probation early