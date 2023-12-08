NKY woman sentenced 30 years for child sex abuse, human trafficking

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman was sentenced Thursday to 30 years for crimes related to child sex abuse and human trafficking.

According to a press release from the Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Michelle Bray, of Edgewood, was found guilty on nine counts on Oct. 3.

Bray’s then-boyfriend and accomplice, Christopher Whittaker, was sentenced to a maximum of 10 life sentences in September after he pleaded guilty to 92 counts.

“Unfortunately, the number of people exploiting children only seems to be growing,” Prosecutor Rob Sanders said.

This was Kenton County’s first jury conviction for human trafficking.

