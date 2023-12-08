Suspect in custody after chase closes Cut-in-the-Hill overnight

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A police chase on two highways in two states overnight closed the Cut-in-the-Hill on Interstate 71/75 in Northern Kentucky and ended with a suspect in custody, according to Covington police and a Hamilton County dispatch supervisor.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

All lanes on the Cut-in-the-Hill have reopened.

The I-71/75 was closed overnight on the Cut-in-the-Hill due to a police chase that started in Hamilton County, according to dispatchers in Kenton and Hamilton counties. (FOX19 NOW)

It all started around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in Norwood, the dispatch supervisor says.

Norwood police spotted a white Lincoln SUV on Reading Road that is connected to a suspect wanted on multiple felonies out of Montgomery County, Kentucky, she said. The suspect in the SUV was believed to be armed and dangerous.

The SUV fled from Norwood police north on Reading Road.

The pursuit eventually went onto southbound I-75 through Cincinnati, across the Ohio River on the Brent Spence Bridge and into northern Kentucky on I-71/75.

The chase ended on the Cut-in-the-Hill when the fleeing vehicle stopped on the highway, the dispatch supervisor said, stressing that there was no crash.

A Covington police supervisor tells FOX19 NOW the suspect is in custody.

Further details were not released because he said police were still “working the case.”

