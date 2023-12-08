Contests
Police investigating multiple car thefts at Eastgate dealership

A woman says her special edition Dodge Charger was stolen from a Jeff Wyler Chrysler dealership.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Union Township Police Department is investigating multiple car thefts at the Jeff Wyler Eastgate Auto Mall.

Glenda Greene said her limited edition 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee was one of the vehicles stolen.

“In the very beginning, I thought, ‘Am I being punked?’” Greene said. “I was told my car was out there, and it wasn’t. I thought it was a joke.”

Greene bought her Charger last summer for around $65,000. A representative with Jeff Wyler Eastgate Auto Mall said at least three vehicles were noticed missing and reported to police.

The dealership told Greene to notify her auto insurance, but she said the dealership bears the brunt of responsibility for the theft.

“It happened on their watch,” Greene said. “In essence, you’re looking at about a month I was being inconvenienced. And I’m still making my car payment, of course.”

She said her car was at the dealership because it couldn’t fix an ongoing issue with its keys.

“I went back on three different occasions to get another set of keys and they weren’t successful getting them programmed,” Greene said. “I thought I was being lenient and understanding by taking the car back so many times to get this thing settled, but unfortunately it looks like it’s all on me.”

The dealership rep said it’s limited in what it can do right because of the open police investigation.

Anyone with information on the car thefts is asked to call the Union Township Police Department.

