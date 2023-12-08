Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Puppies dumped in taped-up box in cemetery, reward offered

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas animal rescue is offering a reward after finding a box of puppies dumped in a cemetery.

On Wednesday, Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.

The puppies, which weighed between 2 to 3 pounds each, were malnourished and have roundworms, but they tested negative for canine parvovirus.

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)

“The tiniest is not doing well and [has] been put on a heating pad,” Marked Tree Animal Rescue said in a statement shared on social media.

Anyone with information about the puppies should call Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024.

The animal rescue said help is needed providing care for the dogs.

“Compromised animals require extra everything,” the charity said.

The group is accepting donations:

  • Paper towels
  • Disinfecting bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Puppy food
  • Cotton swabs
  • Bedding

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said a reward is offered for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for illegally dumping the animals.

Anyone with information about the puppies should call Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Former Bengal diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia, father says
Around 4:45 p.m., the Cincinnati Police Department described the wreck on the Clay Wade Bailey...
1 dead after crash on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Winton Road was shut down for nearly four hours due to a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
Coroner IDs 22-year-old man killed in Winton Road crash
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional Institution is being investigated as possible homicide,...
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional being investigated as possible homicide, coroner says
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio after voters statewide passed Issue 2 last month.
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio: What you need to know

Latest News

The victim, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the...
Teen fatally struck by tractor-trailer after stepping off school bus, Texas officials say
A mother and her toddlers were hospitalized after being run over and pinned underneath a car.
Students rescue woman and her 2 children who were trapped underneath car
A mother and her toddlers were hospitalized after being run over and pinned underneath a car.
Students save mom, kids pinned under car
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for 1st time since cardiac arrest
Authorities say she left a loaded gun in a worn and tattered cardboard box in her car.
Mother of Florida boy accused of football practice shooting now charged with felony