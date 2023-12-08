School district creates viral response following offer for Travis Kelce to join Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the school districts involved in Machine Gun Kelly’s offer to Travis Kelce for coming back to Northeast Ohio and playing for the Cleveland Browns shared their response that has since gone viral.

The Shaker Heights Schools posted the following response on TikTok, which has since garnered over 200,000 views since Dec. 2:

First, a bit of background...

Colson Baker was known as Machine Gun Kelly before he even graduated from Shaker Heights High School in 2008.

When he’s not performing, fans can still get a taste of MGK at his 27 Club Coffee shop in The Flats East Bank, which also serves food, smoothies, and cocktails.

To anyone who may not know the NFL’s arguably most famous brothers since Peyton and Eli Manning, Travis and his older brother, Jason, are Cleveland Heights High School graduates who went on to become Super Bowl champions for their respective teams.

Jason has played for the Philadelphia Eagles since he was drafted in 2011, and Travis has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since he was drafted in 2013.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, right, exchange jerseys after their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 27-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel | AP)

The duo host their New Heights podcast, a nod to their Northeast Ohio alma mater, on Wednesdays.

That’s when MGK shared his devised plan to tempt Travis to trade the red and gold for brown and orange.

I’ll make you an offer you... may contractually have to refuse.

As Travis held his phone with MGK on Facetime, the punk rocker opened with, “I’m sure you get asked this question behind closed doors a lot, but I would be remiss - due to the nature of our friendship and just as a Clevelander - if I did not insert this question personally...”

“I will give you $500,000 - cash upon arrival - just for shopping or whatever you want, as well as matching that same amount as a donation to both of our high schools, both Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights, as well as everyday breakfast and coffee delivery from my restaurant...” MGK listed as Travis’ jaw dropped, “if you would just come home and put on these colors right here,” as he held up Cleveland Browns gear.

After erupting with laughter, Travis professed, “You know that was the original dream, dog. You know that was the dream!”

“Come on home, Trav,” MGK pleaded. “Come home, put these colors on, and rock the city!”

“Hey, I’ll tell you what, man. That is an intriguing offer... It is an intriguing offer because you know how much we love the east side of Cleveland, the Heights, Shaker Heights, Cleveland Heights, you already know, brother,” Travis admitted before he quipped. “I’m not gonna lie - situation’s really good in Kansas City.”

“I’ll keep my fingers crossed... There is no decision that needs to be made right now. But just know that my offer is real and it’s on the table,” a hopeful MGK responded. “I’ll make beats in the locker room every day. I’ll set up a studio in the closet if that’s what needs to happen to make Travis come home.”

Travis then got Jason in on the conversation.

“I’ll tell you what - I’ll consider it if Jason considers it too though!” Travis added.

“Except y’all gotta split the $500k!” MGK laughed. “That’s just personal shopping money from my own account so y’all gotta split that.”

Though Travis pledged his loyalty to the Chiefs, he told “Kelce,” “You’re the best, bro. I appreciate you giving a shout out to Cleveland, shout out to the Browns, shout out to the East Side forever, baby!”

“Yeah baby!” Jason chimed in.

