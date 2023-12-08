Contests
Star of viral ‘Back it up, Terry’ video gets a new accessible van

Superior Van & Mobility delivered the van to Davis’ home. The new vehicle will help him travel and spread his joy. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Terry Davis, the star of the viral “Back it up, Terry!” video, received a brand-new handicapped-accessible van on Thursday.

Superior Van & Mobility delivered the van to Davis’ home. The new vehicle will help him travel and spread his joy.

Davis became a social media icon after a video of him from 2017 went viral. In the video, Davis is attempting to back away from some fireworks being lit as someone yells the iconic line, “Back it up, Terry.”

Since the video went viral, Terry received requests for him to travel all over the country, especially around the Fourth of July.

Over the summer, Terry and his family kickstarted a fundraiser to help him travel across the country.

Along with the van, with a big grin on his face, Davis showed off his new Pittsburgh Steelers-themed wheelchair that he has no problem “backing up.”

He thanked all of his fans and supporters, including his mother and grandmother, his aids, his stepdad, as well as Snoop Dogg, Ricky Smiley and Anthony Anderson who helped make him an internet sensation.

He also thanked the grace of God for being able to get around in his new chair, and now, his new van.

