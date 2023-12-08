Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Suspect overdosed inside stolen vehicle during I-75 chase, police say

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The suspect arrested following a multi-state police chase early Friday is now in the Intensive Care Unit after overdosing in his vehicle, according to the Covington Police Department.

John Lewis, 38, of Lexington, Kentucky, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital after police say officers had to break the vehicle’s windows.

Earlier, around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Lewis was being pursued by the Cincinnati Police Department, Covington police explained.

Covington officers were notified the chase crossed the Brent Spence Bridge and into Northern Kentucky.

As they joined Cincinnati PD in the pursuit, Covington police say Lewis stopped his vehicle on I-75 near Kyles Lane.

Both sides of the interstate had to be shut down as a “length” standoff ensued, according to Covington police.

A drone being operated by Elsmere police notices Lewis might be overdosing inside the vehicle, police said.

Officers broke the windows on the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Lexington, to get to Lewis and render aid, Covington police explained Friday.

The 38-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he remains in ICU in stable condition, according to police.

During the pursuit, Covington police say they were notified that Lewis had warrants for his arrest: Burglary, robbery and intimidating a witness.

Covington police say Lewis is facing five additional charges on top of the ones in the warrants.

  • Fleeing and evading
  • Receiving stolen property >$10,000
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Wanton endangerment
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
The I-71/75 was closed overnight on the Cut-in-the-Hill due to a police chase that started in...
The I-71/75 was closed overnight on the Cut-in-the-Hill due to a police chase that started in Hamilton County, according to dispatchers in Kenton and Hamilton counties.(FOX19 NOW)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 35-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, according to...
Coroner IDs driver killed in crash on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Former Bengal diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia, father says
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional Institution is being investigated as possible homicide,...
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional being investigated as possible homicide, coroner says
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio after voters statewide passed Issue 2 last month.
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio: What you need to know
Isla is the fourth child of Jason and Amanda McNabb, but they noticed her developing at a more...
Kentucky 3-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for youngest Mensa member

Latest News

The No. 1 ranked University of Cincinnati dodgeball team will go to Nationals on April 13.
UC dodgeball club ascends to country’s best in short time
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Brianne Ehlinger and Shawn Gardner were arrested on...
NKY infant’s overdose on fentanyl leads to parents arrest, sheriff’s office says
Police chase on I-71/I-75 SB at Cut in the Hill shut down interstate for hours
Police chase on I-71/I-75 SB at Cut in the Hill shut down interstate for hours
Diondre Winstead began his career with the Cincinnati Police Department as a recruit in Sept....
Feds oppose ex-CPD officer’s second attempt to end probation early