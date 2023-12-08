Suspect overdosed inside stolen vehicle during I-75 chase, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The suspect arrested following a multi-state police chase early Friday is now in the Intensive Care Unit after overdosing in his vehicle, according to the Covington Police Department.

John Lewis, 38, of Lexington, Kentucky, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital after police say officers had to break the vehicle’s windows.

Earlier, around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Lewis was being pursued by the Cincinnati Police Department, Covington police explained.

Covington officers were notified the chase crossed the Brent Spence Bridge and into Northern Kentucky.

As they joined Cincinnati PD in the pursuit, Covington police say Lewis stopped his vehicle on I-75 near Kyles Lane.

Both sides of the interstate had to be shut down as a “length” standoff ensued, according to Covington police.

A drone being operated by Elsmere police notices Lewis might be overdosing inside the vehicle, police said.

Officers broke the windows on the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Lexington, to get to Lewis and render aid, Covington police explained Friday.

The 38-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he remains in ICU in stable condition, according to police.

During the pursuit, Covington police say they were notified that Lewis had warrants for his arrest: Burglary, robbery and intimidating a witness.

Covington police say Lewis is facing five additional charges on top of the ones in the warrants.

Fleeing and evading

Receiving stolen property >$10,000

Possession of a controlled substance

Wanton endangerment

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The I-71/75 was closed overnight on the Cut-in-the-Hill due to a police chase that started in Hamilton County, according to dispatchers in Kenton and Hamilton counties. (FOX19 NOW)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.