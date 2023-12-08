Contests
Tri-State contractor accused of swindling customers out of tens of thousands of dollars

Brian Hamilton, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 and accused of stealing thousands...
Brian Hamilton, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 and accused of stealing thousands from customers. He's being sued by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.(Photo provided)
By Courtney King
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State contractor is being sued by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost after he was accused of swindling customers.

Brian Hamilton, 45, was arrested Wednesday by the Green Township Police Department. He is being held at the Hamilton County jail on a $10,000 bond after he was charged with theft and accused of stealing tens of thousands.

Yost filed a lawsuit against Hamilton earlier this year after he was accused of swindling six customers out of more than $35,000. The lawsuit is seeking compensation for victims.

One man, who asked to not be identified, said Hamilton stole $5,500 from him when he failed to build a deck in September 2022.

“He never did come out here,” the man said. “He was up in Dayton. I took pictures and sent them to him and he was like, ‘OK, what measurements?’ He gave me an estimate based on that.”

Hamilton said he would start working on the deck on multiple dates, but never did, according to court documents. He also admitted to scamming multiple victims in Hamilton County.

This is the second time in a year he’s been arrested for theft. He was indicted in December 2022 for theft of an elderly or disabled person.

Hamilton will go before a grand jury on Monday, Dec. 18.

