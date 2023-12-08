UC dodgeball club ascends to country’s best in short time

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The University of Cincinnati dodgeball club has ascended to the top of the country in the few years they have been around.

It was in October 2018 when Wes Peters started the dodgeball program.

Peters played dodgeball in college and moved to the Cincinnati area for work.

Once he got the program off the ground, he started putting in the work to get the team ready for national championship contention.

“Practice back then, the first year, it was a lot of like three vs three, including me as the coach,” Coach Peters recalls. “Of course, every kid there was brand new to dodgeball. I was really whipping them into shape.”

Like an expansion team in professional, the first year can be rocky.

UC’s dodgeball club was no different as they went 1-9 in their first year.

It did not take long for things to turn around. In year two, they finished 11-10.

Once the foundation was laid, there was a big jump in their results.

In the following two years, the team’s combined record was 40-10. Not only was the team getting better, but more people were starting to come to practices and get involved.

“We lost a lot of guys, but we had a really young crew last year, and a lot of us were plugged into important roles last year, so it kind of gets to carry over to this year,” explained team captain Will Hyatt. “We just gotta play our role. If everyone does their job, plays their role, we’re gonna be a good team. I think we can win it all.”

Right now, the team is 12-3 and is the top-ranked team in the National Collegiate Dodgeball Association. The team has not only become a winning program, but a close-knit group off the court.

“I thought first when I finished my playing career in college that I was gonna miss being a player, but I was wrong on so many levels,” said Coach Peters. “Coaching has been such a blessing, and this group of guys, the guys who helped start the club, have just been amazing.”

The No. 1 ranked UC dodgeball team will go to Nationals on April 13.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.