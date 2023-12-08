Warmer Friday Afternoon, Big Weekend Changes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will have increasing clouds throughout the day but will stay dry with gusty winds in the afternoon. Friday will be even warmer with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days. Heavy rain rain especially Saturday evening into overnight with a few thunderstorms will be likely and gusty winds.

While rain chances will start Saturday morning they really pick up by evening with gusty winds. The latest model runs have the back edge of the rain to eastern Lewis County by 7am. I do look for some wet snow possible far east on Sunday morning but the roads will just be wet.

That means dry afternoon weather with the slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry in spots Sunday afternoon and evening.

The start of your work week looks dry with a few flurries in the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.