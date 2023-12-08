Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Warmer Friday Afternoon, Big Weekend Changes

First Alert Weather Days Issued For Saturday & Sunday.
First Alert Forecast Video Update For Friday
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will have increasing clouds throughout the day but will stay dry with gusty winds in the afternoon. Friday will be even warmer with high temperatures in the low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days. Heavy rain rain especially Saturday evening into overnight with a few thunderstorms will be likely and gusty winds.

While rain chances will start Saturday morning they really pick up by evening with gusty winds. The latest model runs have the back edge of the rain to eastern Lewis County by 7am. I do look for some wet snow possible far east on Sunday morning but the roads will just be wet.

That means dry afternoon weather with the slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry in spots Sunday afternoon and evening.

The start of your work week looks dry with a few flurries in the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Former Bengal diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia, father says
Around 4:45 p.m., the Cincinnati Police Department described the wreck on the Clay Wade Bailey...
1 dead after crash on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Winton Road was shut down for nearly four hours due to a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
Coroner IDs 22-year-old man killed in Winton Road crash
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional Institution is being investigated as possible homicide,...
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional being investigated as possible homicide, coroner says
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio after voters statewide passed Issue 2 last month.
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio: What you need to know

Latest News

The FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team declared First Alert Weather Days for Saturday and...
First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday: Heavy rain, snow mix
First Alert Forecast Video Update For Friday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
Warmer Friday, Active Weekend
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast