1 person hospitalized after shooting in Liberty Township, dispatcher says
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Liberty Township early Saturday morning, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.
Dispatchers say deputies got a call about the shooting in the 5800 block of Dutchview Court around 1:50 a.m.
The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Deputies are interviewing a suspect, dispatchers said
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.