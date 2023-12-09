1 person hospitalized after shooting in Liberty Township, dispatcher says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Liberty Township early Saturday morning, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.

Dispatchers say deputies got a call about the shooting in the 5800 block of Dutchview Court around 1:50 a.m.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Deputies are interviewing a suspect, dispatchers said

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

