1 person hospitalized after shooting in Liberty Township, dispatcher says

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Liberty Township early...
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Liberty Township early Saturday morning, according to Butler County Sheriff's dispatchers.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Liberty Township early Saturday morning, according to Butler County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers.

Dispatchers say deputies got a call about the shooting in the 5800 block of Dutchview Court around 1:50 a.m.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Deputies are interviewing a suspect, dispatchers said

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

