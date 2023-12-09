Contests
1 transported by medical helicopter in Clermont County crash, OSHP says

A medical helicopter responded to a crash on State Route 125 on Friday evening in Clermont...
A medical helicopter responded to a crash on State Route 125 on Friday evening in Clermont County.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A medical helicopter responded to a two-vehicle crash in Clermont County Friday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch.

Emergency responders were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to State Route 125 and South Bantam Road for a crash between a minivan and a sedan.

Two adults and two juveniles were involved in the crash, according to the Bethel-Tate Fire Department. OSHP dispatchers say one of those adults was flown to a nearby hospital.

It is unknown what caused the crash as it is currently under investigation.

