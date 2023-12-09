12-year-old boy shot in Over-The-Rhine, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot in Over-The-Rhine on Friday.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on East Clifton Avenue.

The boy was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the suspects, who were in a stolen silver Acura SUV, which drove off after the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.