12-year-old boy shot in Over-The-Rhine, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot in Over-The-Rhine on Friday.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. on East Clifton Avenue.

The boy was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for the suspects, who were in a stolen silver Acura SUV, which drove off after the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department.

