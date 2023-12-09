Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Clermont County man arrested, charged with assaulting 2-week old child

Dezmond Wallace, 20, was arrested after admitting to deputies that he physically abused his...
Dezmond Wallace, 20, was arrested after admitting to deputies that he physically abused his two-week-old infant, Clermont County deputies say.(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Clermont County man was arrested Friday after admitting to detectives that he was responsible for injuring his two-week-old infant on Wednesday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Dezmond Wallace, 20, is facing one count of endangering children and one count of felonious assault.

On Friday, deputies say they were called around 1:15 p.m. by the Clermont County Child Protective Services, who reported that the infant was taken by his mother to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for symptoms of an eye infection.

Doctors discovered that the infant had additional injuries, including a skull fracture, mouth injuries, and bruising to his arms and legs, deputies said.

The infant was then admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Physicians told deputies that the injuries were “non-accidental and a result of recent trauma,” deputies said.

After interviewing the mother and father, deputies determined that the child was injured at the Crown Station Apartments in Batavia.

Deputies say they conducted a search warrant at the apartment and collected evidence.

Wallace then admitted to deputies that he was responsible for the injuries, deputies said.

He is expected to be in court on Monday at 10 a.m. for an arraignment.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Trevon Hudson, 28, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, on an importuning charge.
Cincinnati Public Schools employee accused of importuning
A police chase closed the Cut-in-the-Hill on Interstate 71/75 in Northern Kentucky overnight,...
Suspect overdosed inside stolen vehicle during I-75 chase, police say
Isla is the fourth child of Jason and Amanda McNabb, but they noticed her developing at a more...
Kentucky 3-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for youngest Mensa member
A 35-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, according to...
Coroner IDs driver killed in crash on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional Institution is being investigated as possible homicide,...
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional being investigated as possible homicide, coroner says

Latest News

Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days.
First Alert Weather Days Saturday & Sunday: Potential strong to severe thunderstorms; flurries possible
John Radriguez is accused of burglarizing homes as part of a crime ring.
Foreign crime ring targeting homes in Indian Hill and Amberley Village, police say
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say
Mia Harris was arrested after the shooting of her grandchild in Liberty Township early...
Grandmother arrested, charged after shooting 6-month-old in Liberty Township: Sheriff