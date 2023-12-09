Clermont County man arrested, charged with assaulting 2-week old child

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Clermont County man was arrested Friday after admitting to detectives that he was responsible for injuring his two-week-old infant on Wednesday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Dezmond Wallace, 20, is facing one count of endangering children and one count of felonious assault.

On Friday, deputies say they were called around 1:15 p.m. by the Clermont County Child Protective Services, who reported that the infant was taken by his mother to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for symptoms of an eye infection.

Doctors discovered that the infant had additional injuries, including a skull fracture, mouth injuries, and bruising to his arms and legs, deputies said.

The infant was then admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Physicians told deputies that the injuries were “non-accidental and a result of recent trauma,” deputies said.

After interviewing the mother and father, deputies determined that the child was injured at the Crown Station Apartments in Batavia.

Deputies say they conducted a search warrant at the apartment and collected evidence.

Wallace then admitted to deputies that he was responsible for the injuries, deputies said.

He is expected to be in court on Monday at 10 a.m. for an arraignment.

