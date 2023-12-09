First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and gusty winds continue Saturday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather continues Saturday night due to heavy rain and gusty winds.

These conditions are expected through 11 p.m. with a few strong storms in the local viewing area.

You can expect some mist for areas to the south and east on Sunday morning.

There will still be some wet roads, but drier air and gusts up to 25 mph should dry out some roads.

It will be in the 30s most of the day on Sunday.

By the time the Bengals take on the Colts at Paycor Stadium, it will be 39 degrees with a wind chill of 32 degrees.

A chance of afternoon flurries is also possible.

