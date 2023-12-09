Foreign crime ring targeting homes in Indian Hill and Amberly Village, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents of Amberly Village and Indian Hill are being asked to secure their homes as police search for suspects believed to be part of a foreign crime ring.

One suspect, John Radriguez, is in the Hamilton County jail on charges of burglary, attempted burglary, possessing criminal tools, theft and tampering with evidence, court docs say.

Radriguez is accused of breaking into a home with three other suspects in Indian Hill on Nov. 23. They had broken into two homes when officers arrived. All four ran into the woods. Police used a drone to track down Radriguez.

According to an arrest report, he was in possession of a rope ladder and a cell phone GPS jammer.

He’s being held on $245,000 bond while police search for three other suspected members of the ring.

An Indian Hill resident, who declined to be identified, said he’s heeded police warnings.

“We have an alarm system,” he said. “I am tucked away. I do have a yapping dog that will bark anytime someone comes down the driveway.”

If you have information on the three suspects, call the Indian Hill Police Department.

