Friends remember man killed in Clay Wade Bailey Bridge crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man killed in a head-on crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge was remembered by roommates as a good person who deserved a better fate.

John Pinkerton, 35, was driving on the Clay Wade Bridge in an Audi sedan when he was struck head-on by a Hyundai Odyssey minivan. Pinkerton as well as the driver and passenger in the minivan were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Pinkerton was pronounced dead later.

Angela Abbott was one of Pinkerton’s roommates. She said he was a responsible and good person.

“He paid his bill on time,” Abbott said. “He was just trying to be a good dude. The short time he was here he was very kind.”

Abbott said Pinkerton had served in the US Marines and had started working as a FedEx delivery driver and an Uber driver. He was saving money to get a place for his girlfriend and her children. Abbot said his girlfriend had lost her husband previously.

“She has two guys that she’s lost,” Abbott said. “And two little babies at Christmas. What do you do with that?”

Another of Pinkerton’s roommates, who declined to be identified, said the bridge needs to be safer.

“You’ve had reports of accident, accident, accident,” he said. “It’s time to make a change. This out to stop here with John.”

The Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. It’s asking anyone with information on the crash to call 513-352-2514.

