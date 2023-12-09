Judge sets 75K bond for CPS employee charged with importuning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge set a $75,000 bond Saturday morning for a Cincinnati Public Schools employee who is facing one count of importuning.

Trevon Hudson, 28, is accused of knowingly soliciting a victim age 12 or under to engage in sexual activity, a third-degree felony.

According to the police report, the offense occurred on Nov. 20 at 5030 Duck Creek Road, which is the address of Shroder High School.

The mother of a Shroder High School student was told by school officials that her daughter was sexually harassed by an employee.

She said the school employee was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to her daughter’s phone. He’s also accused of asking her to perform a sex act.

The mother said she then took her daughter out of the school.

On Saturday, the mother appeared in court and requested a high bond because her daughter fears returning to school.

According to Judge Janaya Trotter Bratton Hudson has no criminal history, and so therefore, that is why his bond is set at $75,000.

The judge also stated that Hudson cannot work with children until further notice and must stay away from the prosecuting witness.

CPS officials say Hudson has been employed since August 2022.

His attorney says Hudson was a hospitality aid.

Court records show that Hudson is expected to return to court on Dec. 26.

