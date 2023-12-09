Rain, Wind and Getting Much Colder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This afternoon, mild temperatures are in the forecast. Be on the lookout for heavy rain, some thunderstorms and windy conditions. Gusts will be up near 30mph.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ARE FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.

The rain will taper off Sunday morning with cold air settling in.

Sunday afternoon and evening, there will be a slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry in spots.

Next week looks dry with a more seasonal weather pattern setting up.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.