Rain, Wind and Getting Much Colder

Saturday Afternoon into Sunday Evening are First Alert Weather Days
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This afternoon, mild temperatures are in the forecast. Be on the lookout for heavy rain, some thunderstorms and windy conditions. Gusts will be up near 30mph.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ARE FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.

The rain will taper off Sunday morning with cold air settling in.

Sunday afternoon and evening, there will be a slight chance of a sprinkle or flurry in spots.

Next week looks dry with a more seasonal weather pattern setting up.

