Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -Several people were taken to the hospital after an accident occurred on I-75 north near the 12th Street exit in Covington Saturday, according to Kenton County dispatch.

Dispatchers say they were called around 12:30 p.m. for the report of a 3-vehicle accident.

It is unclear how many people were hospitalized, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.