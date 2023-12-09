Contests
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say

Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th Street exit Saturday.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -Several people were taken to the hospital after an accident occurred on I-75 north near the 12th Street exit in Covington Saturday, according to Kenton County dispatch.

Dispatchers say they were called around 12:30 p.m. for the report of a 3-vehicle accident.

It is unclear how many people were hospitalized, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

