3 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting, police say

3 dead, 1 hurt in Buckhead shooting, police say
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF) - Three people are dead, and one man is injured after a shooting in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta Saturday evening.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the shooting was linked to drug activity within one of the units at 3005 Buckhead Apartments around 6:25 p.m.

“This wasn’t a home invasion type of scenario. We believe that the perpetrators were invited in for that drug exchange. It was some type of drug transaction that was taking place inside the apartment,” Maj. Peter Malecki said.

Three victims in their 20s were pronounced dead on the 11th floor of the building, and one victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, police said.

“We did recover a couple of handguns on the scene, but again, we still have testing to do to see which weapons were involved in what part,” Malecki said.

Police have not released the identities of any of the victims.

