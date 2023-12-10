Contests
Bengals set to play against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium

The Bengals are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium Sunday.
The Bengals are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium Sunday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium Sunday in week 14 of the AFC showdown.

The Bengals won six games and six lost games, and the Colts won seven games and lost five games. won against the Tennesee Titans Sunday, Dec. 3, 31-28.

It was the first NFL win for Bengals quarterback Jake Browning on Monday. Browning was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Jaguars.

