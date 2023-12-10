Bengals set to play against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium Sunday in week 14 of the AFC showdown.

There’s a new Chase in town. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 10, 2023

That's two straight weeks Jake Browning has led a 92 yard TD. https://t.co/jwbC8i3xt6 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) December 10, 2023

Kevin Huber isn’t walking through that door….but it would be an upgrade. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 10, 2023

The Bengals won six games and six lost games, and the Colts won seven games and lost five games. won against the Tennesee Titans Sunday, Dec. 3, 31-28.

It was the first NFL win for Bengals quarterback Jake Browning on Monday. Browning was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his performance against the Jaguars.

