Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff

Mia Desiree Harris
Mia Desiree Harris(Butler County Jail)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) -A grandmother is under arrest after deliberately shooting her six-month-old grandchild in the head and critically injuring her early Saturday, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Mia Desiree Harris, 42, fled the scene in the 6800 block of Dutchview Court around 1:50 a.m. but was later apprehended a short time later.

“This is one of the most disgusting, vile criminal acts I’ve ever seen, shooting a 6-month-old baby. What makes it even worse is this is the baby’s grandmother,” the sheriff tells FOX19 NOW.

The infant is a girl, he said.

“The baby is hanging onto life as we speak. It’s in God’s hands now. We should all pray for this 6-month-old baby.”

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Liberty Township early...
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Liberty Township early Saturday morning, according to Butler County Sheriff's dispatchers.(WXIX)

The baby was taken to UC West Chester Hospital and then flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale.

Witnesses told deputies at the scene that Harris was the shooter.

“During the incident, Harris shot at family members before intentionally shooting the child,” Sheriff Jones said.

She is held without bond at the Butler County Jail on three counts of felonious assault and is expected to appear in court sometime on Monday.

The charges are subject to change as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff.

