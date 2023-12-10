Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Injuries, flattened homes reported after apparent tornado in Middle Tennessee

Tenness officials say a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday morning. (Source: BRITTNEY BALLA via CNN Newsource)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Multiple injuries have been reported in Montgomery County, Tennessee, after an apparent tornado passed through, flattening homes.

WSMV reports the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday morning, and areas such as Garrettsburg Road were hit the hardest.

People are reportedly trapped inside homes, and some homes were damaged or completely flattened after a confirmed tornado. A search and rescue phase has begun, and homes are being searched for trapped or injured occupants.

“Our priority at this time is finding and assisting people,” the Montgomery County communications director said.

The EMA director in Montgomery County said most of the trapped people have either gotten out or are being rescued. They added that the number of people trapped has greatly decreased.

In nearby Robertson County, victims are reportedly trapped in buildings along 17th Avenue and Memorial Boulevard after a tornado touched down in Springfield.

Black Patch Drive, Memorial Boulevard and 17th Avenue saw significant structural damage. Robertson County Emergency Management said injuries are reported. Power is also reportedly out.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Trevon Hudson, 28, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, on an importuning charge.
Cincinnati Public Schools employee accused of importuning
A police chase closed the Cut-in-the-Hill on Interstate 71/75 in Northern Kentucky overnight,...
Suspect overdosed inside stolen vehicle during I-75 chase, police say
Isla is the fourth child of Jason and Amanda McNabb, but they noticed her developing at a more...
Kentucky 3-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for youngest Mensa member
A 35-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge, according to...
Coroner IDs driver killed in crash on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Charlie Glenn says he doesn't want an apology and still has love for his ex-girlfriend after...
Hamilton man shot in testicle by ex-girlfriend: 911 call

Latest News

Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after Israeli strikes on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
Israel presses on with bombarding Gaza, including areas it has called safe zones for Palestinians
Source: BRITTNEY BALLA
Possible tornado in Clarksville, Tenn.
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandmother arrested, charged after shooting 6-month-old in Liberty Township: Sheriff
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer