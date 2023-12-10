Contests
At least one juvenile arrested, one hospitalized after chase ends in crash in Columbia Township

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One juvenile was arrested, and another was hospitalized after a police chase ended in a crash in Columbia Township on Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the chase began at Losantiville Avenue and Wiehe Road in Golf Manor around 10:50 p.m. and ended in a wreck at Red Bank and Ehrling Roads about ten minutes later.

It is uncertain how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

Dispatchers say that at least seven individuals were involved, and one juvenile was taken to Children’s Hospital with an ankle injury.

Authorities have not disclosed whether charges were brought, nor is it clear why the chase started.

The case is still being investigated.

