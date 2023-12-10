Matthew 25: Ministries providing aid to areas affected by Tennessee tornadoes

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Matthew 25: Ministries is reaching out to assist those affected by Saturday’s destructive storms and tornadoes in Tennessee that left at least six people dead.

The storms devastated Hendersonville, Gallatin, Clarksville, Springfield and Madison, leaving downed trees, widespread power outages, and destroyed buildings and homes in its wake.

According to a CNN report, three people were confirmed dead north of Nashville, and three others, including a child, were confirmed in the Clarksville area.

Officials at Matthew 25: Ministries said in a release that as many as 39,000 people were left without power.

The disaster response organization has partnered with Procter & Gamble and Walmart to donate essential items to residents in the region.

Response teams will send supplies and services that include Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units for onsite laundering, a Duracell PowerFoward truck with at least 20,000 Duracell batteries and on-board charging stations, personal care kits and first aid kits.

Other supplies include tools, cleaning supplies, generators, fans, bug repellant and diapers.

Matthew 25 is currently accepting donations. You can mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242, or donate online under 2023 Tennessee Tornadoes. The organization says that all monies raised will go toward this relief effort.

Product donations are also needed and include the following items:

Cases of bottled water

Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc

Cleaning supplies such as laundry detergent, bleach (powdered is preferred), mops, buckets, sponges, rubber gloves

Toilet paper, paper towels

Baby supplies

First aid items

Candles and flashlights: if necessary include the appropriate size batteries with flashlight donations

Supplies for cleanup: protective glasses, work gloves, trash bags, etc.

Those items may be dropped off at Matthew 25′s facility at 11083 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, Ohio, 45242.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.