Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Middletown man hospitalized after being shot several times, police say

The shooting happened on Lafayette Avenue Sunday, police said.
The shooting happened on Lafayette Avenue Sunday, police said.(WTVG)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Middletown after a person was shot on Sunday.

Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue around 3 p.m., according to Middletown Police.

The department said that police at the scene found a man who was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the Atrium Medical Center for treatment, police said.

His current condition is not known.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Middletown Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Ballinger at 513-425-7741 or 513-425-7700.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Police say Trevon Hudson, 28, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, on an importuning charge.
Cincinnati Public Schools employee accused of importuning
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say
Isla is the fourth child of Jason and Amanda McNabb, but they noticed her developing at a more...
Kentucky 3-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for youngest Mensa member
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee

Latest News

Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
Matthew 25: Ministries providing aid to areas affected by Tennessee tornadoes
The Bengals are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium Sunday.
LIVE: Bengals vs. Colts at Paycor Stadium
Joe Burrow to miss rest of season
NFL investigation finds Bengals in compliance with injury report policy
Culinary studio opens at Cincinnati Museum Center
Culinary studio opens at Cincinnati Museum Center