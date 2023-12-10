Much colder, blustery and a few flurries possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Much of Sunday is dry, though we can’t rule out some areas of mist/drizzle and snow flurries during the day with overcast skies, blustery conditions and cold temperatures steady in the mid-to-upper 30s all day long. With winds factored in, wind chills (feels like temperatures) will be in the upper 20s and low 30s for much of the day. Layer up if you’re heading to the Cincinnati Bengals game at Paycor Stadium!

Monday morning starts off chilly with morning lows in the upper 20s, though frost won’t be widespread due to partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Clouds decrease through the day Monday to become sunny late. Highs Monday stay low in the upper 30s and low 40s despite the afternoon sunshine. Tuesday starts off cold with widespread frost likely, but the afternoon is mild with highs soaring into the upper 40s!

A very weak cold front moves through the Ohio Valley and will not only bring some cloud cover back to the tri-state, but also drop high temperatures down into the low-to-mid 40s.

Dry and warmer conditions return going into the end of the week into the weekend. The weekend starts off dry, but clouds build into the region ahead of a system which will bring more precipitation into the region Saturday night and continue into Sunday. Going into the week before Christmas, temperatures stay well-above normal with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 30s with drier-than-normal precipitation according to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center.

