Police investigating second shooting in two days in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Another shooting investigation is underway in Middletown after a person was shot on Sunday.

Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue around 3 p.m., according to Middletown Police.

The department said that police at the scene found a man who was shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to the Atrium Medical Center for treatment, police said.

His current condition is not known.

Sunday’s shooting makes the second in Middletown this weekend.

This is an ongoing investigation with the Middletown Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Ballinger at 513-425-7741 or 513-425-7700.

