Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Victim in stable condition after shooting in Roselawn, police say

One victim is in stable condition after a shooting occurred in Roselawn Saturday morning,...
One victim is in stable condition after a shooting occurred in Roselawn Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is in stable condition after he was shot in Roselawn Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called to Newbedford Avenue and Summit Road around 9:40 a.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals that an argument occurred outside of a white car, and a man in his 40s was shot and later taken to the hospital, police said.

Police did not say if they have a suspect at this time.

Officers have not identified the victim.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Police say Trevon Hudson, 28, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, on an importuning charge.
Cincinnati Public Schools employee accused of importuning
A medical helicopter responded to a crash on State Route 125 on Friday evening in Clermont...
1 transported by medical helicopter in Clermont County crash, OSHP says
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
6 dead, nearly 2 dozen injured after severe storms tear through central Tennessee
Isla is the fourth child of Jason and Amanda McNabb, but they noticed her developing at a more...
Kentucky 3-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for youngest Mensa member

Latest News

At least one juvenile was arrested and one was taken to Children's Hospital after a police...
At least one juvenile arrested, one hospitalized after chase ends in crash in Columbia Township
Bengals fans get ready for their team to take on the Colts
Bengals fans get ready for their team to take on the Colts
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Baby critically hurt after shooting in Liberty Township
Baby critically hurt after shooting in Liberty Township