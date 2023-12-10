Victim in stable condition after shooting in Roselawn, police say
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is in stable condition after he was shot in Roselawn Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers say they were called to Newbedford Avenue and Summit Road around 9:40 a.m.
A preliminary investigation reveals that an argument occurred outside of a white car, and a man in his 40s was shot and later taken to the hospital, police said.
Police did not say if they have a suspect at this time.
Officers have not identified the victim.
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.
