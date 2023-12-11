Contests
1-year-old boy completely recovers from open-heart surgery

A 1-year-old is doing great after being diagnosed with a congenital heart disease at birth.
By Fallon Howard and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A 1-year-old boy in south Georgia has made a complete recovery after undergoing open-heart surgery for a birth defect at an Atlanta hospital.

Cashton Ross underwent surgery at 8 months old and is now doing great. His family said the good news will make Christmas brighter this year.

Congenital heart defects are the most common type of birth defect, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, with the most common type being ventricular septal defect.

That’s what Cashton was diagnosed with within hours of being born. He was then sent to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for surgery.

Cashton Ross underwent open heart surgery at eight months old and is now doing all right
“When I walked in the ICU, she had him up and he was actually taking a bottle. And I was just like OMG and stuff. And this situation has really opened my eyes to a lot now. Because I never dealt with anything like this,” Chelsea Henderson, Cashton’s mother, said.

Cashton is always smiling and playful, and many wouldn’t know he went through open heart surgery. Doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta said Cashton’s outcome is a success story.

Cashton’s cardiologist Dr. Benjamin Toole said the boy’s case was a unique one, as only 0.8% of babies in the U.S. have congenital heart disease. However, Cashton’s was more severe. The vast majority who have this disease do not get it from the genetics of either the mom or dad.

“Stories like Cashton’s are why I do this job. It’s to help get these kids diagnosed quickly, get them the treatment they needed, and get them back on the path to being healthy, active children who live long, fruitful lives,” Toole said.

Cashton’s grandmother said his journey wasn’t ideal, but she is hopeful this time around.

“I would say devesting because that’s not the news that we were expecting when she gave birth. So yeah, it was hard. It was hard since Day 1,” Pamela Davis, Cashton’s grandmother, said.

This will be the first Christmas Cashton will get to spend with his family. The family describes Cashton as a warrior and a miracle.

Congenital heart defects are the most common kind of birth defect. Cashton was diagnosed...
