Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Bond was set at $1.5 million Monday for the Liberty Township grandmother accused of deliberately shooting her grandbaby in the head, critically injuring her.

Mia Desiree Harris briefly appeared in Butler County Area 2 Court for a video arraignment from the Butler County Jail.

“The baby is in grave condition,” the prosecutor told the judge.

The baby was taken to UC West Chester Hospital and then flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale.

She underwent two surgeries and remains at the hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said over the weekend the baby is 6 months old, but court records released Monday show she is just over 5 months old.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones told FOX19 NOW Harris shot her granddaughter in the face, in one eye, at an apartment on Dutchview Court early Saturday after firing the gun at other relatives including the baby’s mother during an argument.

Court records released Monday state Harris “knowingly caused serious physical harm” to her granddaughter “by breaking down a locked bedroom door after firing a handgun through (it multiple times. Harris then shot (the baby) in the head at close range while laying on the bed.”

She also punched one person in the face with a fist.

Harris was charged based on footage captured on deputies’ body-worn cameras, witness statements and interviews, a detective wrote.

Mia Harris is appearing in Butler County Area II court after she allegedly shot her 6-month-old grandchild. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/SIEsINob9S — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) December 11, 2023

Witnesses told deputies at the scene that Harris was the shooter.

“It wasn’t an accident. It was on purpose,” the sheriff said.

Harris fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later after she pulled over on northbound Interstate 75 near Kyles Station Road, according to the sheriff’s office and police radio reports.

If Harris can post bond and be released from jail, she is under court order to stay away from minors and the victims.

The case will return to Area 2 court on Wednesday unless Harris is indicted first by a grand jury.

She currently is held on three counts of felonious assault but the sheriff says those charges are subject to change as the investigation continues.

“Words do not do justice to the magnitude of the allegations,” Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said in a statement Sunday night to FOX19 NOW.

“This case will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and I thank Sheriff Jones for his excellent investigation.”

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Liberty Township early Saturday morning, according to Butler County Sheriff's dispatchers. (WXIX)

Sheriff Jones called this “one of the most disgusting, vile criminal acts I’ve ever seen, shooting a 6-month-old baby. What makes it even worse is this is the baby’s grandmother.

“The baby is hanging onto life as we speak,” he told FOX19 NOW Saturday afternoon.

“It’s in God’s hands now. We should all pray for this baby.”

