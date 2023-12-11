Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Grandma broke down locked bedroom door, shot grandbaby at close range in head: court docs

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Ken Brown
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Bond was set at $1.5 million Monday for the Liberty Township grandmother accused of deliberately shooting her grandbaby in the head, critically injuring her.

Mia Desiree Harris briefly appeared in Butler County Area 2 Court for a video arraignment from the Butler County Jail.

“The baby is in grave condition,” the prosecutor told the judge.

The baby was taken to UC West Chester Hospital and then flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale.

She underwent two surgeries and remains at the hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said over the weekend the baby is 6 months old, but court records released Monday show she is just over 5 months old.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones told FOX19 NOW Harris shot her granddaughter in the face, in one eye, at an apartment on Dutchview Court early Saturday after firing the gun at other relatives including the baby’s mother during an argument.

Court records released Monday state Harris “knowingly caused serious physical harm” to her granddaughter “by breaking down a locked bedroom door after firing a handgun through (it multiple times. Harris then shot (the baby) in the head at close range while laying on the bed.”

She also punched one person in the face with a fist.

Harris was charged based on footage captured on deputies’ body-worn cameras, witness statements and interviews, a detective wrote.

Witnesses told deputies at the scene that Harris was the shooter.

“It wasn’t an accident. It was on purpose,” the sheriff said.

Harris fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later after she pulled over on northbound Interstate 75 near Kyles Station Road, according to the sheriff’s office and police radio reports.

If Harris can post bond and be released from jail, she is under court order to stay away from minors and the victims.

The case will return to Area 2 court on Wednesday unless Harris is indicted first by a grand jury.

She currently is held on three counts of felonious assault but the sheriff says those charges are subject to change as the investigation continues.

“Words do not do justice to the magnitude of the allegations,” Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said in a statement Sunday night to FOX19 NOW.

“This case will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and I thank Sheriff Jones for his excellent investigation.”

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Liberty Township early...
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Liberty Township early Saturday morning, according to Butler County Sheriff's dispatchers.(WXIX)

Sheriff Jones called this “one of the most disgusting, vile criminal acts I’ve ever seen, shooting a 6-month-old baby. What makes it even worse is this is the baby’s grandmother.

“The baby is hanging onto life as we speak,” he told FOX19 NOW Saturday afternoon.

“It’s in God’s hands now. We should all pray for this baby.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say
At least one juvenile was arrested and one was taken to Children's Hospital after a police...
At least one juvenile arrested, one hospitalized after chase ends in crash in Columbia Township

Latest News

A passenger on a motorcycle was killed in an accident Friday in Madison Township, according to...
Passenger on motorcycle killed in Butler County crash, sheriff says
Several schools in the Cincinnati-area and other parts of Ohio received terror threats...
Threats made to several Cincinnati-area schools deemed not credible, FBI says
In an email sent out to students' families Sunday night, Princeton City Schools Superintendent...
Threats against Tri-State schools from ‘Russian terrorist’ group is a hoax, district says
The Bengals are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium Sunday.
Bengals defeat Colts at Paycor Stadium 34-14