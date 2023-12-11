Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

800 vanity plates denied this year by Ohio BMV and here they are (graphic)

In 2023, more than 800 vanity plate requests were denied by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles....
In 2023, more than 800 vanity plate requests were denied by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. No, you can't put "THS 1S BS" on you car.(Source: WOIO)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -When it comes to getting vanity plates in Ohio, you can’t put just anything on a plate no matter how creative you try to be.

Because of the graphic nature of some of the denials, this is the final warning for sensitive readers.

A panel of Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) employees goes over all vanity plate request and while they may have to decipher what a person is trying to say or get away with, there are rules for what can and can’t be on a plate.

Here are the three areas that will get your request denied:

  • Plates that are profane or can be interpreted as obscene, sexually explicit, or scatological (i.e., pertaining to feces or excrement)
  • Plates that are so offensive that they could reasonably be expected to provoke a violent response from a viewer without additional comment
  • Plates that advocate immediate lawlessness or lawless activities

Many of the plate request have tried to take advantage of new sayings or slang.

For example, several people who do not care about certain things in their lives have requested plates like “No FCKS,” and “O F*#KS,” and “4FOXAKE.”

There seems to be a fascination with bathroom habits with denials like “POOPS,” and “SHTS SLO,” or “OL POOPS.”

Then there are some who just seem to be grumpy and want fellow drivers to know it with requests like “HATEPPL,” and “H8YALL.”

From the recent rash of car thefts someone thought “KIA BOYS,” and “KIA BOYZ” were a good idea, both of which were denied.

Below is the complete list of denials for the past year:

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow gifts personal suite at Paycor Stadium to Jake Browning’s family
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon and half-sister to...
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, daughter of reality-TV star “Mama June” Shannon, dies at 29 after cancer battle
Mia Desiree Harris
Grandma intentionally shoots 6-month-old grandbaby in head: Sheriff
Police say they were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on I-75 North near the 12th...
Several people hospitalized after accident on I-75 North in Covington, dispatchers say
One victim is in stable condition after a shooting occurred in Roselawn Saturday morning,...
Victim in stable condition after shooting in Roselawn, police say

Latest News

Georgia Harris says each year she is blown away by the generosity of the community, and all...
$8,000 donation made to help NKY kids in need enjoy Christmas
The Holiday Nog sold at UDF stores has been recalled, according to the Food and Drug...
FDA issues recall of eggnog brand sold at UDF
Lasha Cauthen is seen in police body camera video being taken out of Cincinnati Childrens on...
Mom says holistic lifestyle led to newborn twins being taken away from her
Catch-A-Fire Pizza is leaving MadTree Brewing Company in Oakley in 2024.
Catch-A-Fire Pizza, MadTree Brewing to split in 2024
Zwanenberg Food Group USA will have to pay over $242,000 after an investigation revealed that...
Cincinnati food processor to pay $242K after employee suffers amputation injury