800 vanity plates denied this year by Ohio BMV and here they are (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -When it comes to getting vanity plates in Ohio, you can’t put just anything on a plate no matter how creative you try to be.

Because of the graphic nature of some of the denials, this is the final warning for sensitive readers.

A panel of Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) employees goes over all vanity plate request and while they may have to decipher what a person is trying to say or get away with, there are rules for what can and can’t be on a plate.

Here are the three areas that will get your request denied:

Plates that are profane or can be interpreted as obscene, sexually explicit, or scatological (i.e., pertaining to feces or excrement)

Plates that are so offensive that they could reasonably be expected to provoke a violent response from a viewer without additional comment

Plates that advocate immediate lawlessness or lawless activities

Many of the plate request have tried to take advantage of new sayings or slang.

For example, several people who do not care about certain things in their lives have requested plates like “No FCKS,” and “O F*#KS,” and “4FOXAKE.”

There seems to be a fascination with bathroom habits with denials like “POOPS,” and “SHTS SLO,” or “OL POOPS.”

Then there are some who just seem to be grumpy and want fellow drivers to know it with requests like “HATEPPL,” and “H8YALL.”

From the recent rash of car thefts someone thought “KIA BOYS,” and “KIA BOYZ” were a good idea, both of which were denied.

Below is the complete list of denials for the past year:

