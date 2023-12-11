$8,000 donation made to help NKY kids in need enjoy Christmas

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The generosity of many donors will go a long way in helping kids in Northern Kentucky have a merry Christmas.

On Monday, Georgia Harris received an $8,000 donation from Riverpointe Condos in Dayton, Kentucky, to support Operation Christmas Joy.

The initiative helps kids in need within the Dayton School District.

Operation Christmas Joy is named after Harris’ mom, Joy.

She passed away six years ago and that’s when Harris, who works at Dayton High School, started helping kids in need.

“People in the community, when they hear [about Operation Christmas Joy], they are so willing to help, and I am so grateful and blessed,” says Harris.

This year, Riverpointe Condos was able to collect the most money they ever had. Those donations come in the form of gift cards and cash.

“We live in this community, and we want to help,” says Riverpointe resident Mary Linda Kunhein. “We know that there’s children in need. Most of us are grandparents or parents, and we just wanted to help.”

Each kid submits a list of requests for clothes, toys, and other necessities.

Harris’ goal is to give each kid or family one or two new outfits, a fun item on their wish list, a gift card to a local restaurant, and a blanket.

This year, around 150 kids have been identified to help.

Harris says each year she is blown away by the generosity of the community, and all they’ve accomplished would not be lost on her mom.

“But I think she would be really proud of me and all the people that contribute to this,” says Harris. “She would have no doubt this would happen. Every year, I start with a little bit of doubt.”

If you would like to help, it’s not too late.

Check the Amazon wishlist or donate through this PayPal link.

If you would like to drop off a donation to the school, you can contact Harris at Georgia.harris@dayton.kyschools.us or call the school at 859-292-7486.

The deadline is Dec. 18th to make sure the gifts can be given to the families in time for Christmas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.